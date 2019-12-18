

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's Center for Information Industry Development (CCID), under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, released the 15th edition of its state-endorsed cryptocurrency and Blockchain ratings.



Chinese altcoin EOS continues to be on top of the latest Global Public Chain Technology Evaluation Index.



Ethereum has been ranked second, while new cryptocurrency Tron dropped to the third place.



Bitcoin returned to the top 10, by improving its ranking by two positions, from 11th to 9th.



Other cryptocurrencies that made it to the top ten include NULS, Lisk, Bitshares, XLM, NEO, and Steem.



The crypto projects were ranked based on three major indicators: their basic technology, applicability, and creativity.



CCID had been issuing monthly update since the index was launched in May 2018. But since May this year, the rankings are updated only on a bi-monthly basis.



Only 28 projects were listed in the inaugural edition. Nine more cryptocurrencies were added to the list in subsequent releases.



The Chinese government is issuing cryptocurrency rating index amid a report that it is preparing to launch its own national cryptocurrency.



In June, a court in Hangzhou recognized bitcoin as a commodity.



Later, Bank of China published an infographic about bitcoin, how it works, and the factors that influence the popular cryptocurrency's price.



Initial Coin Offering activity has intensified in the Communist country, reports said.



