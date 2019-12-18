

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the marketing of two new reduced-nicotine cigarettes manufactured by 22nd Century Group Inc.



The FDA has approved the sale and marketing of Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol, which are combusted, filtered cigarettes that contain a reduced amount of nicotine compared to typical commercial cigarettes.



According to the regulator, the potential to reduce nicotine dependence in addicted adult smokers increases when cigarettes contain less nicotine, a chemical stimulant that's highly addictive. These cigarettes may also benefit from decreasing nicotine exposure and cigarette consumption.



The agency determined that non-smokers, including youth, are also unlikely to start using the products, and those who experiment are less likely to become addicted than people who experiment with conventional cigarettes.



Although the new tobacco products can now be legally sold or distributed in the U.S., it does not mean these products are safe or 'FDA-approved.'



'Conventional cigarettes are designed to create and sustain addiction to nicotine. In announcing the FDA's comprehensive plan to regulate tobacco and nicotine in July 2017, we noted our commitment to taking actions that will allow more addicted smokers to reduce their dependence and decrease the likelihood that future generations will become addicted to cigarettes,' said Mitch Zeller, J.D., director of the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products.



