

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended on a mixed note on Wednesday with investors weighing the prospects for a no-deal Brexit and reacting to a mixed batch of economic data from the euro area.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.13%. Germany's DAX declined 0.49% and France's CAC 40 eased 0.15%, while Switzerland's SMI edged up 0.17% and while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.21%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Denmark, Portugal, Sweden, Turkey and Ukrain ended weak.



Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Norway and Russia moved up, while Italy, Iceland, Netherlands and Spain ended flat.



In the U.K. market, Berkeley, Persimmon, Halma, Legal & General, RBS, Ferguson, Taylor Wimpey and Barclays declined 1 to 2.3%.



On the other hand, Hikma Pharma rallied more than 4%, Ashtead Group and Imperial Brands both ended higher by about 2.5%, and Pearson gained 1.7%. DS Smith, Informa, Johnson Matthey, Coca Cola, Burberry Group, British American Tobacco and Rolls-Royce Holdings also closed with strong gains.



In the French market, Accor, Michelin, STMicroElectronics, Engie, Vinci and Saint Gobain lost 1 to 2%, while Thales, Atos, Peugeot, Danone, Capgemini and Publicis Groupe gained 1 to 2.5%.



In Germany, Continental, Daimler, Infineon, Fresenius, Siemens, Deutsche Post and RWE lost 1 to 2%, while Wirecard, Bayer and Adidas gained notable ground in positive territory.



In economic news, Eurozone's construction output fell 1% month-on-month in October after seeing a rise of 1.1% a month earlier, data from Eurostat showed on Wednesday. In August, output fell 0.7%.



On an annual basis, construction output rose 0.3% in October, reversing a 0.3% decline in the prior month.



Eurozone inflation accelerated to 1% in November as initially estimated, final data from Eurostat showed Wednesday. Inflation was at 0.7% in October.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent in November, as estimated.



Survey data from the ifo institute showed German business sentiment strengthened to a six-month high, rising to 96.3% in December from 95.1 in November. This was the highest reading since last June and was above the forecast of 95.5.



The German economy is heading into the New Year with more confidence, Clemens Fuest, ifo institute president, said.



In the U.K., consumer price index rose 1.5% year-on-year, the same pace of increase as seen in October, figures from the Office for National Statistics revealed. The rate remained below the Bank of England's 2% target.



The 1.5% was the lowest rate since November 2016, when it was 1.2%.



Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, also remained stable in November, at 1.7%.



Risks of a no-deal Brexit ramped up again in the wake of reports that U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will amend the Brexit bill, explicitly ruling out any extension to the transition period beyond December 2020.



The U.K. is due to leave the European Union by January 31, leaving little time for a trade deal to be agreed with the EU.



