

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended modestly higher on Wednesday amid selective buying in cautious trade.



The market opened flat, and despite turning a bit sluggish after a subsequent uptick that lifted the benchmark to a new all-time high, managed to hold in positive territory right till the end of the session.



The benchmarK SMI ended up 17.85 points, or 0.17%, at 10,556.74, after recording a new all-time high of 10,638.20.



On Tuesday, the SMI ended down 2.78 points, or 0.03%, at 10,538.89.



Givaudan moved up 1.1%. Lonza Group advanced 0.8%, while Richemont, Alcon, Sika, Nestle and LafargeHolcim gained 0.4 to 0.7%.



Geberit, Novartis, UBS Group and Swatch Group ended modestly lower.



ABB ended flat. The company said Claudio Facchin, Frank Duggan and Chunyuan Gu will be stepping down from its executive committee, as earlier announced. The company also said it hass completed the divestment of two Shanghai-based electrification joint ventures.



In the midcap section, Schindler Holding, Schindler Ps, Georg Fischer, Lindt & Sp, AMS and Partners Group declined 1 to 2%.



PSP Swiss Property, Swiss Prime Site, Barry Callebaut and Bucher Industries ended with sharp to moderate gains.



Schlatter Industries announced it expects significantly lower revenues and profit this year due to a notable decline in orders.



Among other major markets in Europe, Germany's DAX declined 0.49% and France's CAC 40 eased 0.15%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.21%. The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.13%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX