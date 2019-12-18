

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Use of e-cigarettes among high school students increased on an alarmingly high rate in 2019 compared to just a year ago, with rates doubling in the past two years, according to a new study.



The annual report, Monitoring the Future, from the University of Michigan's Institute for Social Research, found that while prescription opioid misuse, tobacco cigarettes smoking and alcohol use have declined among teens, the use of e-cigarettes continues to climb.



In 2019, the prevalence of past month nicotine vaping was more than 1 in 4 students in 12th grade; 1 in 5 in 10th grade, and 1 in 11 in eighth grade.



'With 25% of 12th graders, 20% of 10th graders and 9% of eighth graders now vaping nicotine within the past month, the use of these devices has become a public health crisis,' said NIDA Director Dr. Nora Volkow. 'These products introduce the highly addictive chemical nicotine to these young people and their developing brains, and I fear we are only beginning to learn the possible health risks and outcomes for youth.'



'Parents with school-aged children should begin paying close attention to these devices, which can look like simple flash drives, and frequently come in flavors that are appealing to youth,' said University of Michigan lead researcher Dr. Richard Miech. 'National leaders can assist parents by stepping up and implementing policies and programs to prevent use of these products by teens.'



The report is based on an annual survey of drug, alcohol and cigarette use and related attitudes among eighth-, 10th- and 12th-graders in the United States. This year's survey included 42,531 students from 396 public and private schools nationwide.



The survey results showed that 20.8% of 12th graders reported vaping marijuana in the past year, as well as 19.4% of 10th graders and 7% of eighth graders.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX