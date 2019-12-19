

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Humana Inc. (HUM) have gained nearly 35% in last three months, as the Louisville-based company's stock price currently sits at all-time-high price.



Humana's share price closed at an all-time high of $367.55 on Wednesday.



A recent report that a Congressional budget deal could eliminate a health insurance tax, has driven the share price for Humana and other major insurers.



According to Politico, Congress is expected to permanently repeal three major health industry taxes that were supposed to help pay for Obamacare in a final year-end spending agreement.



The Congress could eliminate the so-called 'Cadillac' tax, the medical device tax and the health insurance fee, or HIF, as part of its budget for 2020.



The company had said that the tax would cost the company $1.2 billion in 2020 and cited it as the reason for laying off about 800 people, or 2% of its nationwide workforce, in October.



Recently, Humana also agreed to buy privately held Enclara Healthcare, one of the largest hospice pharmacy and benefit management providers, from Consonance Capital Partners and Enclara management. The price of the acquisition was not disclosed.



Last month, while reporting its third-quarter results, the health insurer also raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2019. The company now expects adjusted earnings of about $17.75 per share, up from its previous guidance of about $17.60 per share. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect earnings of $17.77 per share for the year.



