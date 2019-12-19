

SAN RAMON (dpa-AFX) - Chevron Australia Downstream Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chevron Corp. (CVX), said that it agreed to acquire all shares and equity interests of Puma Energy (Australia) Holdings Pty from Puma Energy Asia Pacific B.V. for A$425 million. The deal is expected to close in mid-2020.



Puma Energy (Australia) Holdings Pty Ltd and its subsidiaries hold assets including a network of?company-owned and retailer-owned service stations in Australia, a commercial and industrial fuels business, owned or leased seaboard import terminals and fuel distribution depots.



Puma Energy expects to use the proceeds from the sale to pay down debt.



