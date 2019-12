CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Inc (AVGO) plans to sell one of its wireless chip units that could be worth $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Broadcom reportedly is working with investment bank Credit Suisse to find a buyer for its RF chip unit.



The Journal did not specifically mention any potential suitors for Broadcom's RF business, but other report indicated that Apple may be interested to buy the unit.



