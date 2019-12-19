

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed in lackluster trade on Thursday ahead of the Bank of England's interest-rate decision, although no changes are expected.



Earlier in the day, Sweden's central bank raised its key interest rate as expected, as inflation remained near the target. The Executive Board of Riksbank lifted the repo rate to zero percent from -0.25 percent.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 2 points at 5,958 ahead of the Christmas holiday season. Investors largely shrugged off the vote in the U.S. House to impeach President Trump.



Renault, Sanofi and Thales were among the prominent decliners, while Capgemini and Publicis Groupe rose over 1 percent.



In economic releases, French manufacturing confidence remained unchanged in December, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed.



The manufacturing sentiment index held steady at 102, well above the forecast of 99 and the long-term average of 100.



The survey showed that the balance of opinion on past production reached its highest level since February 2019.



