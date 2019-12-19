

CHESEREX (dpa-AFX) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) announced Thursday the appointment of Jourik Hooghe as Executive Vice President and Group Chief Financial Officer, effective from February 1, 2020.



Hooghe replaces Iain Wetherall, currently CFO, who will be appointed to the newly created Chief Investment Officer position reporting to the EVP and Group CFO as of February 1.



The new Group CFO will be a member of the Company's executive team based in Geneva, and will report to Chief Executive Officer. He will be responsible for Wizz Air's Finance and Supply Chain organizations with the Company's Chief Investment Officer, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Head of Financial Planning and Controlling and Head of Accounting as direct reports.



Wetherall as Chief Investment Officer will be responsible for corporate finance, investor relations, strategic analytics and subsidiary financial governance. He will remain a member of the Company's executive team.



Hooghe worked for eighteen years at Procter & Gamble. In January 2018, he joined the Adecco Group as Senior Vice President, Group Strategy, Finance and Accounting.



Wetherall joined Wizz Air in July 2011 as Head of Corporate Finance and, following the Company's initial public offering in 2015, he also led the Company's investor relations function. He became the Chief Financial Officer in August 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX