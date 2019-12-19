

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were little changed on Thursday as investors shrugged off the vote in the U.S. House to impeach President Donald Trump.



Spot gold was marginally lower at $1,474.47, while U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,478.25 per ounce.



The United States House of Representatives voted largely along party lines to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.



The move to impeach Trump relates to his alleged efforts to coerce Ukraine into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden as well as his alleged attempts to obstruct the Congressional investigation.



Republicans currently hold a 53 to 45 majority in the Senate, with two Democratic-leaning independents, and removing Trump from office would require a two-thirds vote in favor.



Several Senate Republicans have already indicated they will not vote to remove Trump from office even before the Senate holds its trial on the House charges.



The U.S. dollar fell against its major rivals, a day after Trump told the Wall Street Journal the greenback is 'getting too strong' and would eventually hurt the U.S. economy. Treasury yields fell after Trump said he would like to see interest rates stay low.



Two U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers on Wednesday expressed an optimistic outlook for 2020, underscoring the consensus at the Fed for keeping borrowing costs where they are for the time being.



