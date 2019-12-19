

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's consumer price inflation eased for the fourth month in a row in December, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 2.0 percent year-on-year in December, after a 2.7 percent increase in November.



Excluding housing cost, inflation was 1.7 percent in December.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in December, the same rate as seen in the previous month.



International airfares rose by 9.6 percent monthly in December, while costs of owner occupied housing fell by 0.5 percent.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the jobless rate rose to 4.3 percent in November from 3.6 percent in October.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 8,200 in November from 7,400 in the preceding month.



The number of employed persons fell to 197,900 in November from 201,800 in the prior month.



