

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7.00 am ET Thursday, the Bank of England is set to announce the outcome of its monetary policy committee meeting as well as the minutes. The bank is expected to hold its key rate at 0.75 percent and asset purchase plan at GBP 435 billion.



The pound retreated from its early highs against its major rivals before the decision.



The pound was worth 1.3095 against the greenback, 143.39 against the yen, 1.2839 against the franc and 0.8500 against the euro at 6:55 am ET.



