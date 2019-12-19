

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) reported earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $260.5 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $131.6 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Conagra Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $306.1 million or $0.63 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.5% to $2.82 billion from $2.38 billion last year.



Conagra Brands Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $306.1 Mln. vs. $282.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.63 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q2): $2.82 Bln vs. $2.38 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.07 to $2.17



