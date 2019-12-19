Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 19.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 861259 ISIN: US2058871029 Ticker-Symbol: CAO 
Frankfurt
19.12.19
09:05 Uhr
26,000 Euro
-0,400
-1,52 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CONAGRA BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONAGRA BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,000
28,600
14:13
28,000
28,200
14:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CONAGRA BRANDS
CONAGRA BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CONAGRA BRANDS INC26,000-1,52 %