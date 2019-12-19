

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) trimmed its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance range for the full-year 2020, primarily to reflect the divestiture of the DSD snacks business and the exit of its private label peanut butter business. The updated guidance includes the expected results from the Lender's business for the full fiscal year.



For fiscal 2020, the company trimmed its adjusted earnings guidance by $0.01 to a range of $2.07 to $2.18 per share, compared to the prior guidance range of $2.08 to $2.18 per share.



The company also now projects full year net sales growth of 12.4 to 12.9 percent, down from the previous growth outlook of 13.5 to 14.0 percent. However, it continues to expect organic net sales growth of 1.0 to 1.5 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.09 per share on revenue growth of 12.5 percent to $10.73 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'Our expectation for fiscal 2020 remains that first-half investments will result in strong second-half performance. The second-half is when we expect to see the greatest impact from new frozen and snacks innovation, continued smart promotional support in key grocery brands, the ongoing implementation of our Pinnacle action plan, and synergy capture,' said Sean Connolly, president and CEO.



