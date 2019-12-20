

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United States Steel Corp. (X) expects that its fourth-quarter adjusted loss per share will be wider than Analysts' estimation. The company plans to cut its dividend, terminate stock repurchases, lay off employees and indefinitely idle some operations.



President and Chief Executive Officer David Burritt said, 'Fourth quarter expected results confirm the need to change to make the business more resistant to factors outside of our control... With the reduced capital spending forecast and quarterly dividend adjustment announced today, we are preserving $100 million of cash in 2020 to support the continued execution of our 'best of both' strategy.'



The company expects fourth quarter 2019 adjusted loss per share to be about $1.15. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report loss of $0.59 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company expects full year 2019 adjusted loss per share to be about $0.42. Analysts expect annual earnings of $0.04 per share.



U.S. Steel plans to indefinitely idle a significant portion of its Great Lakes Works operation near Detroit, Mich. The company expects to begin idling the iron and steelmaking facilities on or around April 1, 2020, and the Hot Strip Mill rolling facility before the end of 2020.



The company said it will issue notices of potential layoffs to about 1,545 employees at Great Lakes Works, but it anticipates the final number of employees who will be impacted by the idling will be lower.



The company ultimately intends to fully acquire Big River Steel by exercising its call option for the remaining equity within the next four years.



The company currently expects to continue operating the following areas at Great Lakes Works in line with customer demand: the Pickle Line, Cold Mill, Sheet Temper Mill, Continuous Galvanizing Line, Annealing, and Warehouses.



The company lowered its 2020 capital spending forecast to $875 million from $950 million.



The company has reduced the Asset Revitalization program by $200 million - $250 million to focus the remaining program around enhancements to the Gary hot strip mill capability advantages.



The company said its board approved to cut the quarterly dividend to $0.01/share, from $0.05/share, to support successful execution of the Company's world-competitive, 'best of both' strategy.



X closed Thursday regular trading at $13.36, down $0.25 or 1.84 percent. In the after-hours, the stock further dropped $0.45 or 3.37 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX