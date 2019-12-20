Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 20.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 922977 ISIN: US3156161024 Ticker-Symbol: FFV 
Frankfurt
19.12.19
08:02 Uhr
126,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
F5 NETWORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
F5 NETWORKS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
129,00
130,00
19.12.
129,00
130,00
19.12.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
F5 NETWORKS
F5 NETWORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
F5 NETWORKS INC126,000,00 %