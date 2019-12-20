

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK consumer confidence improved in December on rising optimism about economic activity, survey results from the market research group GfK showed Friday.



The consumer sentiment index rose three points to -11 in December as four measures increased, and one measure decreased from the previous month.



Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK, said 'There's a clear sense of a change in consumer sentiment this month.'



'The Overall Index Score has failed to break into positive territory for the past four years due to confusion and uncertainty about the future direction of the UK,' Staton added.



'A great many people will be gazing into their crystal balls right now; ours indicates a rebound in confidence in 2020 based on renewed optimism and energy for a post-Brexit Britain,' said Staton.



The index measuring changes in personal finances over the last year fell three points to -3, while the forecast for personal finances over the coming year climbed two points to +3.



The measure for the general economic situation of over the last year increased three points to -31 and expectations gained seven points to -27.



The major purchase index advanced three points in December to +3. At the same time, the savings index was unchanged at +18.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX