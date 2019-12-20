

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC has issued a warning against bulk, fresh hard-boiled eggs produced by Almark Foods for outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections.



These products have not been recalled, but the agency urged retailers and food service operators not to sell, serve, or use these eggs to make other food products. Meanwhile, the warning excludes Almark Foods' hard-boiled eggs sold directly to consumers.



The warning was issued after seven people were infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes as of December 17, in which four were hospitalized and one from Texas died. CDC investigation indicates that bulk hard-boiled eggs from Almark Foods are a likely source of this outbreak.



The eggs produced at the Almark Foods' Gainesville, Georgia facility were of concern regardless of use-by date. The eggs were packaged in plastic pails of various sizes for use nationwide by food service operators. They have a 49-day shelf-life.



Listeria, a deadly bacteria, can cause listeriosis, a serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. 1,600 people develop listeria and about 260 of them die in each year.



The agency has advised people to wash and sanitize any surfaces that may have come in contact with the eggs or the pail packaging as Listeria can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.



The Listeria concern has led to many companies recalling their products in recent times, including Fuji Food Products' ready to eat sushi, salads and spring rolls, Ezzo Sausage's sausage products and Mann Packing's vegetable products.



In late November, CDC and other health agencies had warned against romaine lettuce harvested from the Salinas, California growing region for E. coli O157:H7 outbreak.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX