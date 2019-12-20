

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, Germany's GfK consumer confidence survey results are due. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index is seen at 9.8 in January versus 9.7 in December.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro held steady against the greenback and the pound, it fell against the yen. Against the franc, it rose.



The euro was worth 1.1116 against the greenback, 121.49 against the yen, 1.0885 against the franc and 0.8535 against the pound at 1:55 am ET.



