

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer confidence remained stable in December, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



Household spending growth slowed in October after accelerating in the previous month.



The consumer confidence index remained unchanged at minus 2 in December.



The consumer confidence index has remained above the average of minus 4 over the for past 20 years.



The economic climate sub-index fell to minus 8 in December from minus 5 in the previous month and the indicator for willingness to buy was steady at 1.



Further, households were more negative regarding the economy for the next 12 months and less positive regarding the past twelve months.



Another report from the statistical office showed that household spending grew in October driven by higher purchases of home furnishing and household appliances, and cars.



However, consumer spending grew at a pace of 1.7 percent annually in October, slower than 1.9 percent increase in September.



