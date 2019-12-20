

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN, AZN.L) announced Friday that it has sold the commercial rights to Arimidex (anastrozole) and Casodex (bicalutamide) in a number of European, African and other countries to Juvisé Pharmaceuticals. The planned sale supports the company's strategy of focusing on pipeline of new medicines.



Juvisé Pharma has made an upfront payment of $181 million to AstraZeneca and may also make future sales-contingent payments of up to $17 million.



The medicines are used primarily to treat breast and prostate cancers.



In 2018, Arimidex had sales of $37 million in the countries covered by this agreement, while Casodex had sales of $24 million. The divestment does not change the Company's financial guidance for 2019.



The medicines have lost their compound patent protection in these countries. AstraZeneca already divested the rights to both Arimidex and Casodex in the US in 2017.



Dave Fredrickson, Executive Vice President, Oncology Business Unit, said, 'Today's agreement is part of a broader strategy of reducing our portfolio of mature medicines to reallocate resources towards developing our pipeline of new medicines.'



