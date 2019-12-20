

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German consumer confidence is set to weaken in January, survey data from market research group GfK showed Friday.



The forward-looking consumer sentiment index fell to 9.6 in January from 9.7 in December. The score was forecast to rise marginally to 9.8.



Among components, economic and income expectations weakened in December, while propensity to buy improved from the last month.



The economic expectations indicator dropped 6.1 points to -4.4. Likewise, the income expectations index declined 10.5 points to 35.0. Meanwhile, the indicator for propensity to buy climbed 2.2 points to 52.2 in December.



The propensity to buy is underpinned by the monetary policy of the European Central Bank, Rolf Bürkl, consumer expert at GfK, said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX