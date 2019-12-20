Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 20.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904533 ISIN: US74834L1008 Ticker-Symbol: QDI 
Berlin
20.12.19
08:58 Uhr
97,00 Euro
-0,50
-0,51 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
97,00
97,50
10:10
97,00
97,50
09:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC97,00-0,51 %