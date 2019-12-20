

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Andrew Bailey is set to replace Mark Carney as head of the Bank of England, the Financial Times reported.



Bailey, is currently deputy governor of BoE and the chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority. Mark Carney will step down on January 31.



Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid is expected to announce the appointment on Friday.



Minouche Shafik and Kevin Warsh were other frontrunners to succeed Carney. The report said Shafik, a former BoE deputy governor, was informed earlier that she was no longer in contention.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX