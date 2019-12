OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar fell against its most major counterparts in early European deals on Friday.



The loonie declined to 2-day lows of 83.17 against the yen and 1.3141 against the greenback, from its early highs of 83.36 and 1.3119, respectively.



The loonie edged down to 1.4614 against the euro, off an early high of 1.4588.



The loonie may find support around 80.5 against the yen, 1.33 against the greenback and 1.48 against the euro.



