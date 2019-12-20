

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks advanced on Friday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said an initial U.S.-China trade deal would be signed in early January.



Mnuchin said the agreement had already been put down on paper and translated, and it would not be subject to renegotiation.



Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate has passed a $1.4-trillion spending package that will fund the government through the end of the fiscal year and prevent a possible government shutdown this weekend.



The benchmark DAX was up 57 points, or 0.43 percent, at 13,269 in the run-up to the Christmas holiday season.



In economic releases, German consumer confidence is set to weaken in January, survey data from market research group GfK showed today.



The forward-looking consumer sentiment index fell to 9.6 in January from 9.7 in December. The score was forecast to rise marginally to 9.8.



Among components, economic and income expectations weakened in December, while propensity to buy improved from the last month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX