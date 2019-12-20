

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose on Friday to extend gains from the previous session as investors cheered another record-breaking performance on Wall Street.



It appears that the U.S.-China 'phase one' deal announced last week has taken some risk of escalation off the table for 2020.



A week after Beijing and Washington agreed a trade agreement, China announced a list of United States (US) chemicals that will be exempted from import tariffs.



U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday a trade deal with China was finished and is ready for signing after the holidays.



Mnuchin told CNBC television that increased Chinese purchases of U.S. agricultural, manufactured goods, energy and services would add about a half percentage point to U.S. economic growth during the next two years.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 15 points, or 0.26 percent, at 5,987 after closing up 0.2 percent on Thursday.



