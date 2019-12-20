

Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 20.12.2019 - 11.00 am



- DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES SYNTHOMER PRICE TARGET TO 410 (340) PENCE - 'BUY' - FTSE INDICATED -0.17% TO 7561 (CLOSE: 7573.82) POINTS BY IG - HSBC CUTS SEGRO PLC TO 'HOLD' ('BUY') - TARGET 869 (840) PENCE - HSBC RAISES TUI PRICE TARGET TO 1040 (700) PENCE - 'HOLD' - JPMORGAN RAISES SENIOR PLC PRICE TARGET TO 180 (165) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - MACQUARIE REINITIATES PRUDENTIAL WITH 'OUTPERFORM' - PRICE TARGET 1790 PENCE



