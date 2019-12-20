

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales growth slowed in November from last year, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



Retail sales rose 5.2 percent year-on-year in November, after a 6.9 percent increase in the same month last year. Economists had expected a 4.8 percent rise.



Furniture, radio, TV and household appliances sales grew 11.9 percent annually in November, and those of other retail sale in non-specialized stores, and pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, orthopedic equipment, parts rose 13.6 percent and 7.9 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, retail sales declined 2.4 percent in November.



