

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's economy grew more than initially estimated in the third quarter, revised data from Statistics Denmark showed Friday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent sequentially instead of 0.3 percent estimated initially. However, the growth eased from 1 percent in the second quarter.



On a yearly basis, the economy expanded 2.3 percent in the third quarter.



Another report from the statistical office showed that retail sales recovered in November due to Black Friday spending. Sales increased 0.3 percent, reversing a 0.1 percent drop in October.



Year-on-year, retail sales slid 0.1 percent in November after rising 1.2 percent in October.



A survey from the statistical office revealed that consumer confidence improved in December. The consumer confidence index increased to 2.5 in December from 1.4 in November. In October, the confidence index reading was 1.7.



