

ROME (dpa-AFX) - An indicator reflecting the current economic situation in the euro area remained broadly unchanged, continuing to signal moderate growth in the currency bloc.



The Eurocoin indicator came in at 0.15 in December versus 0.16 in November, the Bank of Italy said.



The indicator benefited from the good stock market performance, which more than made up for the persistent pessimism of firms in the manufacturing sector.



The indicator developed by the Bank of Italy provides a summary index of the current economic situation in the euro area.



