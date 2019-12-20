

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro drifted lower against its most major counterparts in the European session on Friday.



The euro declined to an 8-day low of 121.30 against the yen and a 9-day low of 1.1090 against the greenback, from its early highs of 121.70 and 1.1125, respectively.



The euro fell to more than a 5-week low of 1.6081 against the aussie, from a high of 1.6160 hit at 6:00 pm ET.



The European currency dropped to 1.4568 against the loonie, off an early high of 1.4614.



The euro dropped back to 1.6818 against the kiwi, heading towards an early 2-day low of 1.6816.



The euro pared gains to 1.0876 against the franc, from a high of 1.0907 set at 5:15 am ET.



The next possible support for the euro is seen around 118.00 against the yen, 1.09 against the greenback, 1.06 against the franc, 1.57 against the aussie, 1.44 against the loonie and 1.66 against the kiwi.



