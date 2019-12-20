Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 20.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JLBK ISIN: CA4858471077 Ticker-Symbol: 31Z 
Tradegate
20.12.19
13:53 Uhr
0,090 Euro
-0,001
-0,88 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KATANGA MINING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KATANGA MINING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,086
0,100
14:30
0,090
0,100
14:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KATANGA MINING
KATANGA MINING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KATANGA MINING LTD0,090-0,88 %