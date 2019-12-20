

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Greece unemployment rate dropped in the third quarter, the labor force survey from Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Friday.



The unemployment rate fell to 16.4 percent from 16.9 percent in the second quarter and 18.3 percent in the same period last year.



In September, the jobless rate came in at 16.8 percent, down from 16.9 percent in August and 18.8 percent last year. The number of unemployed persons decreased 100,579 from last year, while employment increased by 61,895 annually.



The unemployment rate among youth aged below 24, dropped to 32.4 percent in September from 38.1 percent a year ago.



