

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Toysmith recalled 58,204 units of Light-Up Magic Wands for possible choking and ingestion hazards, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement. These include 204 units sold in Canada.



The company said the battery cover of the Magic Wands can detach and expose the button-cell batteries, causing choking and ingestion hazards to young children.



The recall involves a fuchsia colored Light-Up Magic Wand topped with a star that flashes and makes noise, with manufacturing date code printed in white on the bottom portion of the wand. Only magic wands with date codes between March 2018 and June 2019 are included in the recall.



The company received one report of a child swallowing one of the batteries removed from the toy and medical attention was required to remove the battery.



Toysmith advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled magic wands, keep them away from children, and return them to the seller for a refund.



The Magic Wands were made in China and imported to the U.S. by Sumner, Washington, D.C.-based Toysmith.



They were sold at Carter's stores and various toy, grocery, hobby and gift retailers across the U.S. from June 2018 through October 2019 for about $5.



