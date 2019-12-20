

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market settled at new all-time high on Friday, as the mood remained upbeat, in line with markets across Europe, on reports the U.S. and China are likely to sign the phase one trade deal early January.



The SMI ended up 104.22 points, or 0.99%, at 10,679.37, a fresh all-time high.



On Thursday, the SMI ended with a gain of 18.41 points, or 0.17%, at 10,575.15.



Roche Holding and Sika, both ended stronger by more than 2%, and Zurich Insurance Group advanced 1.25%.



Nestle gained nearly 2% after the company said it has agreed to sell a majority stake in Herta, its packaged meat business, to Spanish company Casa Tarradellas to create a joint venture.



LafargeHolcim, Givaudan, Swiss Re, Alcon, Lonza Group, Richemont, SGS, Novartis and Adecco gained 0.4 to 1%.



Shares of Swatch Group declined nearly 2%. Credit Suisse and Swisscom ended lower by 0.94% and 0.85%, respectively.



Credit Suisse said it expects to book a pre-tax gain of at least 450 million Swiss francs in the fourth quarter of 2019 from revised accounting treatment of its stake in financial infrastructure company SIX Group.



In the Mid-Price components index, Lindt & Sp, VAT Group, Ems Chemie Holdings, Georg Fischer, Helvetia, Logitech International, Clariant, Barry Callebaut and Partners Group gained 1 to 2.3%.



Lindt & Spruengli said Jennifer Picenoni would join the group management as group general counsel and corporate secretary. The stock gained about 2%.



Julius Baer and Sonova both ended nearly 1% up. Schindler Holding and Straumann Holding also closed on a firm note.



In the currency market, Swiss franc was down more than 0.4% against the dollar, with the USD-CHF pair was trading at 0.9826.



