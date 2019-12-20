Web Presence: Jeffrey Hussinger Explains Food Safety Precautions Grocery Stores Should Keep in Mind

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2019 / Jeffrey J. Hussinger has held important positions in companies of diverse areas such as law firms, airlines, local government, and public health. With over twenty-five years of experience working in information systems, Jeffrey J. Hussinger has seen many trends make an appearance over the years. In recent years, he has switched his focus to public health. Jeffrey Hussinger is in the process of obtaining a Public Health GIS certificate from the University of Illinois Chicago. He shares food safety precautions all grocery stores should prioritize.

Learning the Specifics of Each Grocery Store Department

According to Jeffrey Hussinger, many grocery stores need to focus on the specific food safety requirements for each department. In general, grocery stores have different departments that carry a variety of foods. Each department has its challenges when it comes to how to handle and preserve foods. Every person working in the grocery store must have a general understanding of specific food requirements. For example, the FDA recommends that all perishable foods be discarded after sitting at room temperature for two hours.

Avoiding Expired Produce

As someone who has a great deal of experience working with Whole Foods, Jeffrey Hussinger hates to see produce gets spoiled. For produce to be preserved longer, it needs to be stored at the right temperature and have the proper humidity levels. Failure to keep produce within the right temperature range will result in the growth of bacteria. As a rule of thumb, cold-season produce has to be kept at a temperature between 32° to 35° F. Also, warm-season produce should be kept at a temperature between 50° to 59° F.

Dairy Requires Real-Time Monitoring

Although it might seem like the only thing grocery stores have to do with dairy is keep it cold, there are more factors at play. Jeffrey Hussinger mentions that dairy products have even more restrictions, and grocery store management has to be aware of them. For example, the refrigeration system of the dairy section needs a real-time monitoring and alerting system that notifies when the temperature changes. Without this alerting system, customers run the risk of buying spoiled dairy products. A lot of people don't know that dairy products also absorb odors from other foods, which is why it's necessary to keep them away from other products.

Jeffrey J. Hussinger also served as an active member of the Milwaukee Journal/Sentinel Readers Advisory Committee. Some of his other interests include theatre and music. Jeffrey J. Hussinger plays several musical instruments and has performed with bands for local theater groups.

