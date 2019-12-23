

CHESHUNT (dpa-AFX) - U.K. based retailer Tesco plc. (TSCO.L, TSCDY.PK) has suspended production at a factory in China after a U.K. newspaper reported the factory used forced labor to produce charity Christmas cards for the supermarket.



A Sunday Times report revealed a 6-year-old London girl found a disturbing hand-written note in a Christmas card purchased from the retailer, in which the author wrote they were a foreign prisoner who was being forced to work.



The message reportedly read, 'We are foreign prisoners in Shanghai Qinqpu prison China. Forced to work against our will. Please help us and notify human rights organization.'



Tesco said in a statement, 'We abhor the use of prison labour and would never allow it in our supply chain. We were shocked by these allegations and immediately suspended the factory where these cards are produced and launched an investigation. We have also withdrawn these cards from sale whilst we investigate.'



The supermarket said it would de-list the supplier of the cards if it was found to have used prison labor.



