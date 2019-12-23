

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) said it obtains the exclusive right to launch and commercialize SRP-9001, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.'s (SRPT) investigational micro-dystrophin gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy or DMD outside the United States.



As per the terms of the agreement, Sarepta will receive an upfront payment of $750 million in cash and $400 million in equity.



In addition, Sarepta is eligible to receive up to $1.7 billion in regulatory and sales milestones, plus royalties on net sales.



Roche and Sarepta will equally share global development expenses.



As part of the agreement, Roche also obtains an option to acquire ex-U.S. rights to certain future DMD-specific programs from Sarepta, in exchange for separate milestone and royalty considerations, and cost sharing.



The companies anticipate that the agreement will close in the first quarter of 2020.



