

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's all industry activity dropped for the first time in four months in October, figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Monday.



The all industry activity index fell 4.3 percent month-on-month in October, after a 1.9 percent rise in September. This was the first decrease since June and in line with economists' expectations.



Among components, construction activity fell 0.3 percent monthly in October, following a 2.2 percent decline in the previous month.



Industrial production dropped 4.5 percent in October, after a 1.7 percent rise in the preceding month. The tertiary industry activity declined 4.6 percent in October, following a 2.3 percent increase.



On a yearly basis, the all industry activity index fell 3.3 percent in October, in contrast to a 3.4 percent gain in the prior month.



Data from the cabinet office showed that the leading index fell to 91.6 in October from 91.9 in September. The initial estimate was 91.8.



The coincident index decreased to 95.3 in October from 100.4 in the preceding month. According to the initial estimate, the index was 94.8.



The lagging index declined to 103.9 in October from 104.2 in the prior month. The initial estimate was 104.4.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX