

WINDSOR (dpa-AFX) - Centrica plc (CNA.L) announced Monday that it has agreed to sell its 382 MW King's Lynn combined cycle gas turbine or CCGT power station to RWE Generation for 105 million pounds.



The transaction is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2020.



Centrica said the sale is part of the non-core asset disposal programme announced in February this year. It is also consistent with the company's strategy to reposition towards the customer.



The new King's Lynn CCGT was commissioned on November 18, 2019 following a major replant by Siemens, including the installation of a new gas turbine. The power station is designed for maximum efficiency and flexibility, supporting the transition to a low carbon energy system which is increasingly reliant on intermittent renewables.



The power station has a 15-year Capacity Market agreement which starts in October 2020. It is capable of producing enough power to meet the needs of 400,000 households, almost all the homes in Norfolk.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX