

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's industrial production rose in November, led by a rise in mining and quarrying, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Monday.



Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 1.6 percent year-on-year in November, led by a 3.6 percent increase in the output of the mining and quarrying.



The manufacturing output grew 2.2 percent annually in November.



Excluding petroleum refining, manufacturing grew 4.1 percent.



Output in the water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation industry rose 0.7 percent, while electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply declined 3.8 percent.



Among the major industry groups, energy production decreased 6.5 percent and the manufacture of consumer durables declined 5.8 percent.



Production of capital goods grew 23.3 percent and those of non-durable goods and intermediate goods output increased 7.0 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 2.5 percent in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX