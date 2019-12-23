

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) said it appointed Mike Blandina as CEO of Bakkt, the digital assets trading and payments platform that is majority-owned by ICE.



Adam White will serve as President of the company. The appointments took effect December 20, following the departure of founding CEO Kelly Loeffler, who has been appointed to the United States Senate to fill the seat of retiring Johnny Isakson.



Blandina joined Bakkt earlier this year as Chief Product Officer, following leadership roles at OneMarket, Westfield, PayPal, Google and the Blackhawk Network, among other key positions in the payments space.



White joined Bakkt as Chief Operating Officer after the company's launch in 2018, following a longtime leadership role at Coinbase, bringing extensive crypto expertise to the firm.



