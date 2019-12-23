

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bosch Thermotechnology recalled about 170 units of Buderus GB125-35 oil-condensing boilers for possible choking carbon monoxide poisoning hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission revealed.



The company said the siphon can become blocked, leading to a delayed ignition that can damage the boiler's exhaust system, causing a carbon monoxide hazard.



The recall involves Buderus brand GB125-35 oil-condensing boilers distributed by Bosch, with a blue enclosure, and the GB125-35 model number is located on the data plate near the top right hand side of the boiler. The Buderus brand name is printed on the outside of the boiler's blue enclosure.



The company said it is yet to receive any reports of incidents and injuries involving the recalled boilers.



Bosch Thermotechnology advised consumers to immediately contact Bosch for a free repair. It also urged consumers who continue to use the boilers while awaiting repair to have a working carbon monoxide alarm installed outside of sleeping areas in the home.



The boilers were manufactured in Germany by Bosch Thermotechnik GmbH and imported to the U.S. by Watertown, Massachusetts-based Bosch Thermotechnology Corp.



They were sold at wholesale distributors and installed by independent contractors across the U.S. from June 2008 through September 2012 for about $6,000.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX