Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 23.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A11QT1 ISIN: XS1084874533 Ticker-Symbol: R1WF 
Lang & Schwarz
23.12.19
17:30  Uhr
134,22 Euro
-0,18
-0,13 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
132,93
135,51
17:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BOSCH
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH134,22-0,13 %