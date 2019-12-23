

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will on Tuesday release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on October 30 and 31, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



At the meeting, the BoJ maintained its policy rates but it signaled further monetary easing going forward as the economy is set to expand at a slower pace amid weaker inflation outlook. The policy board also voted to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at -0.1 percent.



Japan also will see November numbers for supermarket sales; in October, sales were down 4.1 percent on year.



