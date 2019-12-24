

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oregon, famous for its craft beer and quality of marijuana, has banned the sale of alcoholic beverages containing cannabis derivatives in the state from January 1, 2020.



A new ruling from the Oregon Liquor Control Commission or OLCC states that as of January 1 next year, beer and other alcoholic drinks sold in the state should not contain either THC or CBD. The OLCC is the state's cannabis regulation agency.



The primary ingredient in marijuana is THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, a psychoactive compound that induces the 'high' and hallucinogenic effect in the user.



Cannabidiol or CBD is another compound in marijuana. But unlike THC, CBD does not cause a high and is believed to relieve pain and stress.



The OLCC said that alcohol retailers in the state are prohibited from selling any alcoholic beverage manufactured with CBD. Retailers selling such products must remove these from their inventory by December 31, 2019.



The OLCC also recommended that retailers not mix CBD items into alcoholic beverages, like cocktails or mixed drinks.



'Because the effects of mixing CBD and alcohol are currently unknown, the OLCC recommends that retailers do not mix CBD items into alcoholic cocktails or mixed drinks. A licensee that mixes CBD and alcohol does so at its own risk,' the OLCC said.



If a non-alcoholic, hemp-derived CBD beverage product was created and tested in compliance with Oregon state law, it may be legal for sale under some circumstances, the agency added.



Oregon legalized medical marijuana in 1998 and recreational marijuana in 2014.



