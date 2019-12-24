

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were little changed on Tuesday, but held near record highs amid signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks after U.S. President Donald Trump said an initial U.S.-China trade pact would be signed soon.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was down marginally at 418.15 after ending on a flat note in the previous session.



France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were also marginally lower while markets in Germany and Italy remain closed for Christmas Eve.



Bodycote shares advanced 1.5 percent. The provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services has entered into an agreement to acquire Ellison Surface Technologies.



Greenfield infrastructure investor John Laing Group rose half a percent on news it will invest A$51.5 million or about 28 million pounds in the East Rockingham Resource Recovery Facility in Perth, Australia.



Supermarket giant Tesco edged down slightly. China has denied accusations of forced labour at a prison in Shanghai after a Christmas card sold at the company was reportedly found containing a message from an inmate.



Gold mining firm Centamin gained 1.5 percent after it won approval to give its Canadian suitor Endeavour Mining more time to make a firm takeover offer.



