

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's retail sales increased in November on non-food turnover, data from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Tuesday.



Retail turnover increased 1.1 percent on a monthly basis in November. The increase was driven by a 3.8 percent rise in non-food turnover and a 0.8 percent gain in food, beverages and tobacco sales.



Except automotive fuel, retail sales increased 2.3 percent from October. Meanwhile, sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores were down 3.5 percent.



Year-on-year, retail turnover decreased 2 percent in November.



In the first eleven months of this year, volume turnover in retail trade increased 4.5 percent over the same period of the previous year.



