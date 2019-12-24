

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar moved in a very narrow range amid thin holiday trades on Tuesday.



Due to a lack of economic data and other catalysts, currency movements were mostly sluggish in the session.



The dollar index, which dropped down to 97.62 from 97.80, was last seen at 97.68, up marginally from previous close.



Against the Euro, the dollar was down slightly at $1.1087, after moving between $1.1070 and $1.1096.



The pound sterling was stronger by about 0.18% at $1.2958 and the Japanese Yen was little changed at 109.38 a dollar.



The Aussie gained marginally with the AUD-USD pair trading at 0.6926. Against the loonie, the dollar gained about 0.4% at 1.3167, while giving up 0.16% against Swiss franc at 0.9803.



China has announced plans to lower tariffs on a range of products and U.S. President Donald Trump said an initial U.S.-China trade pact would be signed soon.



Further, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the government will study taking more measures to lower financing costs for smaller companies.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX